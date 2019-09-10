The Trojans are surely watching plenty of film on upcoming opponent BYU this week, and of course they've broken down their own performance from that 45-20 win over Stanford last Saturday.

But USC coach Clay Helton also wanted to show his players something he felt was just as important.

"It's time for us now to show maturity. … We're not here to win one big game -- we're here to have a great season and it takes one week at a time," Helton said Tuesday after practice.

"I even showed last week's preparation, last week's practice today in the team meeting. I literally showed clips of 'This is how you won that game. You won it on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday.' And they did a great job today."

RELATED: Clay Helton reacts to AD Lynn Swann's exit and how he learned the news | Video interviews with USC coaches and players

A lot more eyes are on USC (2-0) this week, as it moved back into the national rankings at No. 24 heading into its first road game of the fall at BYU (1-1) on Saturday night. The Trojans scored the final 35 points and kept Stanford scoreless over the final two and a half quarters of this latest win -- exerting a level of command over a game that was not seen at any point last season.

More specifically, the spotlight will be on true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis, who created national buzz while completing 28 of 33 passes for 377 yards, 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in his first collegiate start.

Slovis was asked about that reality that he won't be able to surprise anyone this week and that BYU will be scheming for him in a way that Stanford wasn't able to before his first start.

"You can't really go out thinking about that. You just go out and play football," Slovis said is his typical concise and matter-of-fact manner.

But every different test Slovis faces this season is for the first time. The season opener was his introduction to college football. The Stanford game was his first start and first time having to rally a team back from an early deficit. This is his first road game and first time being a known entity to the opponent. With every new test comes a new gauge, something new to be learned about the freshman signal-caller.

But to be honest, Slovis has given no evidence that his heart rate ever rises or that any of those aforementioned factors mean anything different to him at all.

"I think he's handled it great. I've watched him do two press conferences now and he always talks about other folks. He talks about how well the offensive line did, how easy is it to make plays as a quarterback when you've got these wideouts around you. I've been thoroughly impressed with his maturity, not only in his preparation but his execution on game day and how he handles the limelight," Helton said.

"He's always been a very humble kid, and that's part of being a USC quarterback is the intangibles that come with that position. … You are the face of a program, and he's handled it very well."

