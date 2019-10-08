As expected, freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis and strong safety Talanoa Hufanga have been cleared to play this week for USC at No. 9/10 Notre Dame.

Coach Clay Helton made it official Tuesday after practice, confirming Slovis will start while saying of Hufanga, "We anticipate him being a part of this game."

Slovis missed most of the last two games with a concussion, while Hufanga sat out the last game with a concussion and sprained AC joint in his shoulder.

Their absences were definitely felt, and there might not be two more important players on the field Saturday for the Trojans.

"We're glad to have him back," Helton said of Slovis. "... One of the things I think he has the advantage of is we had that bye week. Even though he wasn't cleared for contact, he began throwing and began working with the receivers last week during the bye week and that helps to garner those reps. And being cleared and practicing yesterday and today, he does not look out of form to me. He looks really good and we'll continue through the week.

"He came out today, I thought was very decisive with his decision-making, I thought looked very good. So hopefully that continues and he carries it to South Bend."

Slovis was knocked out of USC's win over Utah on the second play, then sat out the loss at Washington before being cleared for non-contact work during the bye week (and of course QBs aren't ever subject to contact in practice).

"When you've gone without throwing as long as he has, there's probably going to be a little rust on him, you know what I mean," offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said. "He has a little bit of rust at times, you can see it. His arm might be not quite as crisp because he took some time off, but I do think it probably feels good because he gave it a little break. … But we've got four more days to get him right and I think he'll be ready."

Both Slovis and Hufanga were sorely missed in the Trojans' 28-14 loss at Washington a couple weeks ago, when third-string QB Matt Fink tossed 3 costly interceptions and Hufanga's replacement Chase Williams missed the key tackle on the Huskies' gut-punching 89-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Hufanga, who was USC's leading tackler through the first four games and coming off three straight double-digit tackle performances, remained in a yellow non-contact jersey at the start of practice Tuesday during the limited window open to reporters.

"Talanoa has been medically cleared also, so we anticipate him being a part of this game. He's getting reps in practice right now and getting back in form," Helton said.

USC (3-2) is an 11-point underdog heading to Notre Dame (4-1) in what could be very significant game for Helton's oft-discussed future with the program. Benefitting from the bye week to heal up some ailing starters -- including sophomore cornerback Olaijah Griffin (back), who is "very close" and was active at the start of practice Tuesday -- would be a needed boost.



That said, Slovis still has plenty to prove in his own right with a limited sample size to evaluate so far. He was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for his near flawless performance vs. Stanford (28-33 for 377 yards, 3 TDs) and then threw 3 costly picks the next week in his first road start at BYU.

This will be his second road start, but Harrell made clear he doesn't worry about his rookie QB being affected by the environment.

"I'm always confident in Kedon. You know, I like him. I think he's a heck of a player, and I don't think the moment was too big for him at BYU -- I just think he threw a pick early and kind of got in his own head," Harrell said. "But like I said, I don't think it was the atmosphere or the moment or anything like that. That's what I've been impressed with him about -- I've been impressed with a lot of things about him -- but since the day he's been here I don't ever think it's been too big of a moment for him. He's never had the big eyes or the deer in the headlights look. He always carries himself with confidence and expects good things to happen.

"Even at BYU after he threw his first interception, I remember him getting on the headset and he still sounded extremely confident and being ready to play. I think the second one kind of probably rattled him a little bit and we never got back in a groove, but I don't think it was the atmosphere or the moment. I just think he had an off day and as a quarterback that happens sometimes -- especially as a true freshman. … Hopefully that was his one for the year, but we'll see."

Overall, Slovis has completed 77.9 percent of his passes for 732 yards, 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.

He didn't have much to say about his return from the concussion, but he offered similar comments to Harrell in dismissing concerns about playing on the road.

"I don't think it makes a big difference whether I'm on the road or in the Coliseum, but just be disciplined, going through the reads, not letting the last play affect what I do the next time," he said.

