USC faces a potentially -- or rather likely -- dilemma in the secondary this week against Arizona with three key cogs at good risk for missing the game.

Coach Clay Helton has already said nickel Greg Johnson will not be medically cleared due to a subluxed shoulder, and neither cornerback Isaac Taylor-Stuart (high-ankle sprain, in a walking boot) nor Olaijah Griffin (bulging disc in back) practiced Tuesday.

Helton said of Griffin, "We'll have to go through the week to see where he's at." As for Taylor-Stuart, he noted, "We're going to get some light running tomorrow and see where it's at."

That could leave freshman Chris Steele -- who has played like a starter and been on the field the bulk of the last three games and parts of the first three -- as the only healthy experienced cornerback. Where USC goes from there is guesswork.

The Trojans defensive coaches will be available for interviews after practice Wednesday and the alignments at the start of practice during the limited window open to reporters should give some insight as well.

But essentially, if all three of those players are out, USC is looking at true freshmen Max Williams, Adonis Otey and Jayden Williams as its available corners and either redshirt freshman Chase Williams or true freshmen Kaulana Makaula or Dorian Hewett at nickel.

Max Williams played 22 snaps in the Washington game at nickel (before missing the Notre Dame game due to a team rule violation), but he would be a logical choice to slide outside. Otey and Jayden Williams haven't played any snaps on defense yet. Meanwhile, Chase Williams is still listed as the No. 2 nickel, but he was said to be focusing exclusively at safety in recent weeks and wasn't called on there last weekend as USC went to Makaula, the previously untested freshman, at nickel when Johnson left with his injury. Makaula played 25 snaps, according to the PFF College Data. Hewett has not played any defensive snaps yet.

Again, it will be interesting to see what develops over the next couple of days, especially considering Arizona (to some surprise) has the No. 18-ranked passing attack in the country (300 passing yards per game).

Helton had spoken Sunday night in his weekly media conference call about the job defensive backs coach Greg Burns has done preparing so many young players for action this season. The Trojans will have to hope that continues this week.

"We have a bunch of young players that are out there right now. Kaulana was one of them. You look at the job that he did [Saturday] night after Greg went out serves the fact of what Greg Burns does as a football coach," Helton said. "Unbelievable how he's being able to grow them up, a true freshman in Chris Steele, a true freshman in Max [Williams] and Kaulana and really growing OG and ITS into what I think is going to be terrific football players. We've always said you have to prepare like a starter at all times, and you never know when your number is going to be called and when it is make the most of that opportunity."

If only that were the extent of the injury concerns ...

Sophomore linebacker Palaie Gaoteote (ankle sprain/walking boot) is "probably further behind ITS -- it will be doubtful," Helton said. "We'll see how it goes in the week."

Helton said sophomore Kana'i Mauga -- who played a season-high 25 snaps against Notre Dame -- will be the next linebacker up, while also suggesting that freshman Ralen Goforth could finally get some action on defense at middle linebacker with John Houston sliding over to the weakside in that scenario. Mauga has not graded out well with PFF College (second lowest on the defense at 44.7 for the season) while Goforth impressed in the preseason.

Helton also noted redshirt sophomore Juliano Falaniko and redshirt freshman Eli'jah Winston, who has been out all season (initially reported as a turf toe injury), are getting work there this week. He added that senior Jordan Iosefa still is not ready to return from knee surgery and won't be an option.

Interestingly, both Taylor-Stuart and Gaoteote injured their ankles during the game and returned to play, but that was likely a product of adrenaline in the moment.

However it shakes out, it's going to be a depleted defense for the Trojans.