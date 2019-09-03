The question on everyone's mind -- well, there's a lot of questions these days within the USC fan base -- but the one most pertinent to the Trojans' game with Stanford this weekend is just how much will the coaches trust true freshman quarterback Kedon Slovis in his first start.

Slovis attempted only 8 passes (plus another that drew a pass interference flag) while taking over in the second half for injured starter JT Daniels on Saturday night. He took two shots down the field -- one a 41-yard completion, the other an interception on a miscommunication -- and otherwise the Trojans mostly relied on their rushing attack to protect a lead that swelled as large as 18 points.

So with Daniels now ruled out for the season with a torn ACL and MCL, will Slovis be fully unleashed this Saturday against the Cardinal in the Coliseum?

USC coach Clay Helton was asked after practice Tuesday how open the playbook would be for Slovis and he didn't even wait for the question to be finished. "Wide open, can't wait. Wide open," he said. Asked if that meant the Trojans will use the same gameplan they would have with Daniels, he affirmed that to be the case.

Offensive coordinator Graham Harrell said much of the same.

"Yeah, we gameplan the same. You've just go to do whatever puts you in the best position to win against any opponent," he said. "So the gameplan doesn't change, like I said. I mean, it will change based on the opponent, but not based on our personnel."

Said wide receiver Tyler Vaughns: "The offense doesn't change for anybody so you've just got to be ready to step up and do your job."

Slovis, who beat out veterans Matt Fink and Jack Sears in the preseason for the backup QB job, acknowledged that the reality of the situation had more fully sunk in over the last couple days.

