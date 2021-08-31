Tuesdays with Gorney: Elite California QBs are leaving the region

In his weekly series, Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney offers his thoughts on recruiting topics and storylines that impact the national landscape.

CALIFORNIA LEAVIN’

Bryce Young (Getty Images)

THOUGHTS ON PLAYERS I’VE SEEN SO FAR

Connor Weigman (Rivals.com)

It’s been a busy two weeks to open the high school football season as I’ve seen Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco, Miami (Fla.) Central, Los Alamitos, Calif., and San Diego (Calif.) Lincoln in person and then a ton of games on ESPN and other places as well. Here are some quick thoughts on some of the top players I’ve seen so far this season: Earnest Greene: The four-star offensive lineman from St. John Bosco is an absolute beast who can push anybody around but what was most impressive is that after an interception this past weekend, Greene turned and ran to catch the Miami Central defensive back down the sideline and save a touchdown. To see a 328-pounder like Greene move like that was really impressive. Matayo Uiagalelei: Off the edge, the 2023 four-star is very good mixing power and speed and he beat Florida State commit Daughtry Richardson a few times. He has really impressive athleticism on defense and is a legit target at tight end as well. Is he a surefire five-star? I’m not there yet but he’s really impressive and not just DJ’s little brother anymore. Wesley Bissainthe: The four-star linebacker slipped in the latest round of rankings because there is some concern about his size but he was outstanding in Miami Central’s loss to Bosco. He was arguably the most impactful player on the field, covering so much ground to make tackles, always around the ball and even though Bissainthe is skinny, he is physical and fast at linebacker and had a great showing. Malachi Nelson: It was not the best night for the 2023 five-star quarterback but it’s so clear how good the Oklahoma commit can be when he’s on. Nelson is unstoppable when he has a clean pocket and he can deliver the ball. It’s on time, it’s accurate and he has snap on his passes or he can put it where only the receiver can get it. He wasn’t great throwing on the run and had some missteps throughout the night but Oklahoma is getting a great one. Makai Lemon: Lemon did his best work Friday night playing cornerback where he shut down the San Diego Lincoln top receivers, he intercepted a pass, knocked another one away in the end zone and looked really comfortable there. The 2023 four-star is expected to play receiver at Oklahoma and while he was quiet on offense Friday night he has a long resume of dominating at receiver. Jahlil Florence: The new Oregon commit is ranked as a high three-star prospect. That might be too low. He had a more impactful performance at least in this one game than his four-star teammate (and fellow Oregon pledge) Jalil Tucker, He’s a legit 6-foot-2 who shut down some talented Los Alamitos receivers and he was great on offense as well. After seeing Florence in action, it’s surprising more national programs didn’t come after him. A big recruiting win for the Ducks. Connor Weigman: The Texas A&M commit was the best quarterback - if not player - I saw on television over the weekend. Such a smooth and accurate passer, incredible feel for the play, surprisingly fast when he had to escape the pocket and run, Weigman was absolutely fantastic. The high four-star looked capable of heading to College Station and competing for the starting job early in his career. Gunner Stockton: There is no arguing with the production or the leadership or the running ability or the feel for operating his offense and orchestrating things on the field. There will be a debate whether the Georgia commit is definitely a five-star quarterback (is he someone we see as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick?) and a lot of the big gainers in that game came on short dump-offs where the receiver made things happen with the ball in his hands. Stockton has a lot going for him, there’s so much to like, but the question of whether he’s a five-star quarterback will be debated.

ONE FINAL NOTE