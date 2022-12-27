The five-star cornerback was the story of signing day – by not signing. It was an unexpected move because all signs pointed to McClain being drama-free to Miami but that’s not how it happened and there still hasn’t been a clear explanation on why exactly he didn’t sign with the Hurricanes. Colorado has been rumored to reach out but Miami is fighting hard to keep McClain in this class.

*****

There is still some pretty significant debate as to which team looks best for Robinson heading into February as this is still a fluid situation. USC, Georgia and Texas are the frontrunners for sure and some believe the Longhorns are making a big move especially since the five-star tight end has a great relationship with Arch Manning. But Robinson also loved Georgia when he visited and the Bulldogs’ success could be a huge consideration. USC has been involved for so long and playing in Lincoln Riley’s offense is a huge draw.

*****

Maryland has made up significant ground in Harbor’s recruitment as the Washington (D.C.) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete takes this to February. But will the elite two-sport star really pick the Terrapins over Michigan, which has emerged as the other frontrunner with South Carolina definitely still in there as well. It could get very interesting in the next couple months as his final visits take shape.

*****

Cobb didn’t sign last week which was a slight surprise because he hasn’t exactly gone through much of the recruiting process after a summer commitment to Auburn. He’s told people he wants to sign with his teammates in February and there’s been no indication the Montgomery (Ala.) Montgomery Catholic four-star running back has anything else in mind.

*****

There were some rumors that if the four-star tight end from Folsom, Calif., signed in the early period that Utah looks best and might have landed his signature with USC right in the picture as well. But Lyons decided to hold off and he took a late visit back to Stanford, where he had been committed for months, as the Cardinal remain solidly in the picture. New coach Troy Taylor likes to throw the ball and Lyons is one of the best pass catchers in this class.

*****

All signs point to Pleasant signing with USC in February. The four-star cornerback from Gardena (Calif.) Serra decided to hold off on signing during the early period so Oregon and others could make a late run. But the Trojans have been the frontrunner for a long time and many top Serra prospects end up at USC.

*****

Every sign indicates that Illinois is in the best spot to land the four-star receiver from Chicago (Ill.) Simeon. Elzy was committed to Cincinnati early on but now with Luke Fickell gone and at Wisconsin, the Badgers could make a play, but the Illini look very strong here.

*****

Auburn, Ohio State, Kentucky and Clemson are the top four for Wilcox and he was expected to sign during the early period but did not. The rumor is still that the Wildcats look very strong and it’s no surprise Kentucky didn’t sign a running back because Wilcox is still expected to be in the class. Could a surprise be in store? Sure. But I don’t see it.

*****

Between signing three high school receivers in the early period and then hitting the jackpot in the transfer portal with Dominic Lovett from Missouri and Rara Thomas from Mississippi State things could get interesting here. The chatter is that Cottrell still plans to sign with Georgia in the late period but could another team make a late run and convince him he has a better opportunity to play elsewhere?

*****

Committed to Arkansas since August 2021, Easter did not sign during the early period but the word is he will. The Ashdown, Ark., four-star tight end might be pushed by other schools but the expectation is that he sticks with the Razorbacks.

*****

The rumor on Hardy is that he could be in a sign-and-place situation and while that doesn’t guarantee he ends up back with South Carolina, the chances are good the Gamecocks will still be very involved in his recruitment. If that’s not the case and he can sign in February then South Carolina is clearly in a good spot.

*****

There has been some Texas chatter lately but still all signs point to TCU being the spot for the four-star receiver from Temple, Texas. That could certainly make a lot of sense with the Horned Frogs’ success this season but the longer this goes, it could get more interesting with the Longhorns.

*****

After a commitment to Oklahoma State this summer, McDonald backed off that pledge in late October a little over a month following an offer from Texas. The Waco (Texas) Connally standout visited TCU in mid-December but all signs point to the Longhorns landing McDonald when he commits in January.

*****

Purdue beat Kentucky and others in late August for Gilbert but with the coaching change in West Lafayette, the four-star defensive tackle from Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral decided not to sign. This could be for Gilbert to buy some time to get to know new coach Ryan Walters and his staff or it could be to look at others. The coach he committed to, Jeff Brohm, is now at Louisville and Kentucky is still involved here.

*****