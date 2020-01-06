News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 16:42:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Two Pac-12 teams most involved with DB Domani Jackson

Domani Jackson
Domani Jackson
Adam Gorney • Rivals.com
Recruiting Analyst
@adamgorney

FONTANA, Calif. - Domani Jackson wants to see a lot of top programs this offseason but one visit is a top priority.And the way Oregon has been recruiting in California, it’s no surprise the top 202...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}