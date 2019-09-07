Two top 2021 QB targets to be in Coliseum watching USC-Stanford
USC will have two of its top 2021 quarterback targets in the house Saturday night as it hosts Stanford at the Coliseum.Narbonne High School 4-star QB Jake Garcia and Bishop Alemany HS 4-star QB Mil...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news