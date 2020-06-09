Tyler Vaughns knows exactly where he stands on the USC career receiving lists, and more to the point, he knows exactly what he needs to do this season to leave as a Trojans record-holder.

"I'm well aware of the numbers. My screensaver actually has the numbers I want to reach this year for my goals," he said in an interview with TrojanSports.com. "I see it every day, I visualize it and I want to attack it."

Vaughns admits he didn't necessarily expect to be at USC for five years, but the feedback he got from the NFL after last season was not what he expected, and so he's back as a redshirt senior with a number of goals in mind.

First, he notes, he had a couple of classes still to finish up to complete his degree, and that was a motivator to return in itself. Of course, he also wants to finish at USC the way he started -- on teams that won a Rose Bowl and Pac-12 championship his first two years with the program.

But, yes, he also wants to change the opinions of the NFL talent evaluators, and if he can become USC's all-time leader in receptions or receiving yards along the way, well, that would be quite a statement in itself.

"It means a lot to me -- just because it shows how hard I've been working and what I've been trying to achieve," Vaughns said. "I am underrated. I don't think I'm high on anybody's board, per se. I just feel like people are not really watching the game and how I play. I feel when they do really get a chance to break down my game and see it -- there are some flaws and I understand that, that I'll be correcting -- but they'll see a lot of good things out of it."

Let's start with the numbers ...

Vaughns enters his final season with 189 receptions for 2,395 yards and 17 touchdowns.

That puts him just 64 catches away from passing Robert Woods (252 career catches) for the program record. Vaughns has had at least 57 catches in each of the last three seasons, including a career-best 74 in 2019.

He has a little further to go to catch Marqise Lee's Trojans record for career receiving yards (3,655), needing 1,261 to pass the former standout. Vaughns' career-high for receiving yards came last year with 912 despite missing most of the game vs. Cal and finishing without a catch due to an ankle injury.

With Michael Pittman and his 101 catches for 1,275 yards and 11 TDs last season now off to the NFL, Vaughns expects to have the opportunity to chase that receiving yards record as well.

"I do expect my role to be a little bit bigger because we are missing a big factor in our offense that we had last year," he said. "There's going to be more balls spread around, there's going to be more options and things put in place."

Meanwhile, the USC record for touchdown receptions -- Dwayne Jarrett's 41 -- is likely out of reach, but only two other players in program history have totaled 30, with Woods reaching 32 and Mike Williams catching 30 TDs. Vaughns, who matched his career-best with 6 TD catches last season, has set a lofty goal of reaching that 30-TD plateau with 13 this fall.

However it shakes out, he will have etched his name high on those all-time Trojans lists.

"That's my main focus going into this year is I just really want to help my team the best way I can while trying to meet my goals," he said. "... I'm not going to sit here and say that I thought I would be here for five years, but I did see myself beating records. That was a goal of mine going into high school [at Bishop Amat] as well as into college. In high school I broke my records there, and I wanted to come here and do the same thing."