UA Game: Official visits coming up for 5-star Darnell Wright
Five-star Darnell Wright is the highest ranked uncommitted prospect in the Under Armour All-America Game. He sat down yesterday during check-in and explained where his recruitment stands, which sch...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news