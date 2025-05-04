UCF transfer CB Chasen Johnson once again commits to USC

Johnson was actually USC's first commit in the winter portal cycle before changing his mind twice, first flipping to SMU and then deciding to stay at UCF. Now, he's headed to the Trojans once again.

Johnson had 18 tackles and 2 pass breakups as a true freshman last season at UCF, playing in 12 games and starting four while playing 452 defensive snaps.

He was coached by new USC cornerbacks coach Trovon Reed while at UCF.

Overall, Johnson is the fourth post-spring transfer addition for the Trojans, following Notre Dame safety Kennedy Urlacher, Penn State linebacker Ta'Mere Robinson and Utah wide receiver Zacharyus Williams.

Coach Lincoln Riley said USC would not be very active in the spring portal window, so it's very possible that could be the extent of the additions.

Johnson joins an interesting cornerback competition with veteran DJ Harvey (the San Jose State transfer who went through spring practice with the Trojans), veteran DeCarlos Nicholson and redshirt freshmen Marcelles Williams and Braylon Conley as the top contenders for the two outside spots.