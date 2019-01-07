Unsigned Arkansas commit Adonis Otey drawing major interest
When Adonis Otey elected not to sign early after being committed to Arkansas by the summer, it caught some people by surprise. Otey planned to wait in order to celebrate the event with his family in February. What he didn't anticipate was the flood of new interest that has since come in from programs all over the country.
"After the Signing Period I heard from USC, Vanderbilt, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Nebraska and a few others," Otey said.
With the renewed interest from so many programs, Otey will now take a few more official visits before signing in February.
He's not sure which schools will get visits in January, but has already set a trip to USC for the weekend of Feb. 1. Otey said he's excited to see what that Pac-12 program has to offer.
"They are a great program with a great history," Otey said of USC. "I want to get out there and see what they have to offer because it's a great school and you can never go wrong in L.A."
Otey has been working quickly to build a bond with the USC coaches and said they are pitching a chance for him to make an impact.
"I'm talking to a couple of the assistant coaches and they play a lot of defensive backs on the field at the same time and I would be a guy that could come in and compete."
As far as his commitment to Arkansas, Otey said he remains committed to the school and has the coach's blessing to take visits.
"They understand because it’s my decision and i have to make sure I do what's best for me." he said.
