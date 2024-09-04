USC's season-opening 27-20 win over LSU vaulted the Trojans 10 spots in the AP rankings to No. 13 (and up to No. 14 in the coaches poll), but the message from the Trojans on Tuesday was that nothing has been accomplished just yet.

From coach Lincoln Riley to the players, the response was consistent.

"I think it's really important to keep in mind that the goal of this season was not to beat LSU," quarterback Miller Moss said. "Obviously, we wanted to start on a high note and I think we did a good job in doing that, but the only way that we're going to continue to accomplish what we want to accomplish is if we keep climbing as a team and we really have to attack our preparation each and every week. I think we emptied the tank as a team when it came to preparation and just leaving it all out there against LSU, and we have to understand that's what it's going to take each and every week."

Said Riley: "There’s just so much to get better at, and it’s going to be a moving target as the year goes on. And this team isn’t going to be defined by one game, it’s going to be defined by our progress and our ability to stick with it and continue to get better.”

USC hosts Utah State on Saturday night in the Coliseum before an early bye week to follow and then the onset of the Trojans' first Big Ten slate.

With one win over a ranked opponent (LSU dropped from No. 13 to No. 18 with the loss) on its resume, USC has several more big-time showdowns ahead with No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 8 Penn State and No. 10 Michigan still on the schedule as well as a Washington team that jumped into the coaches poll at No. 25 this week.

"We didn't work so hard in the summer to win one game, we worked to win championships around here," wide receiver Kyle Ford said. "So that's what it is, and that's our message really going forward."

That said ... it was a heck of a way to start things off for this team.

"It does a ton," left tackle Elijah Paige said. "Starting 1-0, especially against a great opponent like LSU, it does a lot. It sets the standard for the season."