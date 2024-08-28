Advertisement

in other news

Lincoln Riley names USC team captains for first game, will change weekly

Lincoln Riley names USC team captains for first game, will change weekly

Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that he's made a change to how USC approaches naming team captains.

 • Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's Tuesday practice of LSU Week

Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's Tuesday practice of LSU Week

Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after practice Tuesday.

Premium content
 • Ryan Young
Five most intriguing storylines for USC's season-opener vs. LSU

Five most intriguing storylines for USC's season-opener vs. LSU

The storylines that most intrigue us for USC-LSU.

Premium content
 • Ryan Young
What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about USC and the matchup this week

What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about USC and the matchup this week

The key notes and quotes from LSU coach Brian Kelly's Monday press conference.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said Monday on Trojans Live ahead of opener

Everything Lincoln Riley said Monday on Trojans Live ahead of opener

Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's appearance on Trojans Live on Monday.

Premium content
 • Jeff McCulloch

in other news

Lincoln Riley names USC team captains for first game, will change weekly

Lincoln Riley names USC team captains for first game, will change weekly

Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that he's made a change to how USC approaches naming team captains.

 • Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's Tuesday practice of LSU Week

Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's Tuesday practice of LSU Week

Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after practice Tuesday.

Premium content
 • Ryan Young
Five most intriguing storylines for USC's season-opener vs. LSU

Five most intriguing storylines for USC's season-opener vs. LSU

The storylines that most intrigue us for USC-LSU.

Premium content
 • Ryan Young
Published Aug 28, 2024
Update on 2026 five-star QB Ryder Lyons
Default Avatar
Adam Gorney
Rivals.com Video
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in top 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons' recruitment.

USC
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
USC
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
0 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
USC
0 - 0
USC
LSU
0 - 0
LSU
-4.5, O/U 64.5
USC
0 - 0
USC
Utah St.
0 - 0
Utah St.
Michigan
0 - 0
Michigan
USC
0 - 0
USC
-8.5