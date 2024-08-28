Advertisement
Lincoln Riley names USC team captains for first game, will change weekly
Lincoln Riley revealed Tuesday that he's made a change to how USC approaches naming team captains.
• Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said after USC's Tuesday practice of LSU Week
Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's comments after practice Tuesday.
• Ryan Young
Five most intriguing storylines for USC's season-opener vs. LSU
The storylines that most intrigue us for USC-LSU.
• Ryan Young
What LSU coach Brian Kelly said about USC and the matchup this week
The key notes and quotes from LSU coach Brian Kelly's Monday press conference.
• Ryan Young
Everything Lincoln Riley said Monday on Trojans Live ahead of opener
Full video and transcript of Lincoln Riley's appearance on Trojans Live on Monday.
• Jeff McCulloch
Update on 2026 five-star QB Ryder Lyons
Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney breaks down the latest in top 2026 quarterback Ryder Lyons' recruitment.
