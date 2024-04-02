Trestin Castro previously set up multiple official visits for throughout the spring, but early Tuesday he decided to jump on the wave to become the latest commitment for USC. The three-star cornerback from Upland had the Trojans among the teams he planned to visit officially in the coming weeks and months.

He is instead now the seventh addition for Lincoln Riley's program in 10 days, and USC holds commitments from eight prospects overall in the 2025 class.

That Castro committed to the Trojans is no major surprise even if the timing is a little earlier than expected. USC has been a favorite school for Castro since childhood, and the new defensive staff made a strong impression on him since stepping into his recruitment.

"When I was growing up, I've always been about USC," Castro said. "... I feel like they're gonna do good this season."