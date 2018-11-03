USC a contender for fast-rising JUCO DE Datona Jackson
The offers keep rolling in for 2019 JUCO defensive end Datona Jackson, who has re-establishd himself as a coveted football prospect these last two years at College of the Desert in Palm Desert, Calif.
On Friday, Jackson tweeted his appreciation for his first SEC offer, from Florida. Two days earlier, he was tweeting out his offers from USC and Arizona.
Not bad for a player who took four years after high school to enroll in junior college and start putting himself back on the recruiting radar.
"It's been more than I can ask for," he told TrojanSports.com on Friday in a phone interview.
