As word spread Tuesday that USC athletic director Lynn Swann would make an appearance on the Trojans Live radio program, anticipation mounted as to what he'd say about his football program and head coach.

Well, Swann didn't say anything definitive about Clay Helton's status for 2019, but he did offer plenty of support for the embattled head coach in the wake of a 4-4 start to the season and some shake-up to the Trojans' offensive staff Monday.

"No. 1 is that I believe in Clay Helton," Swann said on the radio show, aired on ESPNLA 710, in which he was interviewed by athletic department employee Jordan Moore and a former USC player John Jackson. "I like the position he takes. Clay is passionate about what he does, and Clay is honest and real about what he wants to accomplish and how he wants to accomplish [it]. There's no false chatter in Clay Helton. He is concerned about the welfare of the student-athletes, his football players, his teams, his coaches. He wants them to improve and get better. He wants to teach them, he wants them to grow up in the program and do things and win the right way.

"And so I stand solidly behind Clay to move those things forward. We talk about a variety of different things -- the development of players. We talk about the development of coordinators and coaches in the staff, how you continue to get better. So these are the kinds of conversations we have."

On Monday afternoon, USC announced that Helton would be taking over play-calling from offensive coordinator Tee Martin and that running backs coach Tim Drevno would take over the offensive line as Neil Callaway was relieved of his duties.

Many questioned the timeline of events after Helton had stated in a Sunday evening conference call with reporters that he would not evaluate any potential changes until after the season. Helton meets every Monday with Swann, and many connected the dots to presume that Swann may have influenced the sudden change of direction.

Both men have maintained that was not the case.