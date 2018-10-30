TrojanSports.com

WATCH: Trojans react to news of offensive staff shakeup
The topic of the day Tuesday after USC practice was obviously the announcement from Monday that head coach Clay Helton would be taking over play-calling duties and that Tim Drevno is replacing Neil Callaway as offensive line coach.
We have video reaction to that news from Helton, offensive coordinator Tee Martin, Drevno, quarterback JT Daniels, wide receiver Michael Pittman and more.
