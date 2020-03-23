USC athletic director Mike Bohn and football coach Clay Helton were among the guests on the Trojans Live radio show Monday night, and both provided the latest updates on the ongoing situation as students and coaches remain relegated to their homes amid coronavirus pandemic precautions. "First of all, it is just an unprecedented time for all of us," Bohn said to open. "I'm not sure in my 35 years of athletic administration I've ever felt the true emotion and heartache for student-athletes and coaches in having to share with them that their seasons were over and what that meant. "We had a team that was on a bus driving to play a lacrosse match in Arizona. We had obviously our basketball team getting ready to participate in March Madness, our women's basketball team having the ability to play in the postseason for the first time in six years, and our tennis team, our women's golf team competing for national championships along with women's water polo. We just had incredible momentum, and just knowing how hard those coaches and athletes and so many staff members, so many great things that they've done to put them in a great position, it truly is heartbreaking." Here were the rest of the key comments from both, as they took questions from co-hosts Jordan Moore and Max Browne:

USC AD Mike Bohn

On how he spends his days ... "What we do is every day we start off with a call with all the athletic directors from the Pac-12 Conference and commissioner [Larry] Scott and his staff. We talk about updates from the NCAA, we talk about updates from the Autonomy 5 conferences, we talk about different ideas on how to address the challenges from obviously the network to eligibility to recruiting to practice time. It sounds easy, but all of those complexities are exactly that -- complex issue that have far-reaching implications associated with the daily lives of our student-athletes, and that's what makes it so difficult. And then we follow that up with calls with our senior leadership team in the athletic department. I just got off the phone with the Trojan Athletes Senate tonight to try to get a sense from those athletes and those captain on how they're feeling. "And then obviously trying to keep up with the wonderful work that our entire campus is working on as a member of the leadership team with the president and all those executives on campus trying to figure out, all right, what's going on with food and housing and training and all the different aspects associated with services for our student-athletes that need to continue to carry on. We have some athletes that have been through some offseason surgeries, and how are rehabbing them? What are we doing to help ensure that academics and our student-athletes are able to stay on track with all the classes being online and the technology associated with that. Our student-athlete support services group has been phenomenal in helping our student-athletes. Obviously all those elements are a challenge, but our head coaches and our staff have really responded in a big way and I'm inspired by that, and I could tell the student-athletes today that were on that TAS call, they really understand our commitment to their success."

On whether they are preparing for the possibility that this extends into the fall competition year (and football) ... "Yes and no. The league call every day we talk about some of those scenarios, but right now the focus is on trying to figure out, all right, when's the next look-in date associated with opportunities to reveal that. We anticipate at the end of the month having further direction from the NCAA on eligibility and potential opportunities to work on practice elements and so forth, but it's just unclear at this point. And again, it's very, very complex. ... We do not have any indication that would allow us to [do any planning] with any type of confidence at this point." On the latest regarding potential eligibility relief for spring sports athletes ... "We do not, and that's one of the critical pieces we're waiting on from the NCAA by the end of the month is some direction associated with how that is implemented for affected student-athletes. Again, I think there is numerous different thoughts and ideas that are circulating on how to try to address that, and it will be a busy week for us as we try and gain some momentum to help those athletes." On financial implications for the athletic department amidst this situation ... "Well, there's two elements of that -- obviously the distribution from the NCAA and then each institution's revenue-generating opportunities. We've been so fortunate to have many of our fans and donors say, 'How can we help, what can we do to help these student-athletes?' Which is certainly comforting, and then trying to deal with an anticipated 70-percent reduction from the NCAA distribution this year, those are major hurdles for us. I know again the NCAA is working on insurance elements, working on lines of credit, working on all kinds of solutions to help us deal with that at the campus level. Again, those are in play and really undefined again at this point."

Football coach Clay Helton