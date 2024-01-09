Raikes, listed at 6-foot-2, 320 pounds, played 255 defensive snaps for the Aggies this season, including one start. He notched 17 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, a sack and a forced fumble.

There is no more pressing need for the program, and it was partially addressed further on Tuesday as Texas A&M defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes announced his transfer to USC after a weekend visit.

Every USC fan knows that for the Trojans to elevate and compete with best in college football -- heck, to compete in the Big Ten, for that matter -- they need to bulk up on the defensive line.

Raikes is the only true defensive tackle USC has added this offseason, either through the transfer portal or the 2024 HS recruiting class.

The only established DTs on the roster are standout Bear Alexander and Stanley Ta'ufo'ou, assuming he is returning for his final year of eligibility. Elijah Hughes flashed real upside as a true freshman in limited opportunities, while the Trojans are also developing redshirt freshman Deijon Laffitte. Vanderbilt transfer Nate Clifton can play on the edge or inside, meanwhile, while little-used veteran Kobe Pepe is also on the roster.

Expect the Trojans to look to add more help here still, as they recently offered North Dakota State DT Javier Derritt as well.

As for Raikes, he graded out at a respectable 72.3 from PFF for the season. He has one year of eligibility remaining and reunites with former Texas A&M teammate, defensive end Anthony Lucas.

Raikes was a four-star Rivals250 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class out of Richland, N.J.

He is the 10th transfer addition this offseason for USC. See the full list here: