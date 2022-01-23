USC addresses LB needs with Alabama transfer Shane Lee
No college football program has gotten more use out of the NCAA transfer portal this offseason that Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans.
USC has had 16 scholarship players depart into the portal and now a dozen arrive as transfers, with the announcement Sunday night that Alabama linebacker Shane Lee was on board.
Lee was the second addition of the day, following Auburn OLB Romello Height, and the seventh incoming transfer announced since Tuesday as Riley continue to remake the roster in his first months on the job.
Lee was a four-star top-50 national prospect out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in the 2019 recruiting class, ranked the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 50 overall national prospect.
Lee was needed immediately at Alabama, stepping in at middle linebacker following the season-ending injury to Dylan Moses in 2019. The 6-foot, 240-pound ranked second on the Crimson Tide and led all SEC freshman with 86 tackles (including 6.5 tackles for loss). He was named to the Freshman All-SEC team.
His role wasn't quite the same the last two seasons as he totaled just 9 tackles off the bench and on special teams.
He should have ample opportunity to reassert himself at USC, where inside linebacker has been a pressing need.
Trojans leading tackler Kana'i Mauga declared for the NFL draft, experienced LB Raymond Scott entered the transfer portal, fourth-year lineback Ralen Goforth has been inconsistent while playing a large role the last two seasons and the rest of the depth chart is untested or in flux.
Solomon Tuliaupupu hasn't played any defensive snaps in four years in the program due to an unfortunate string of injuries, Tayler Katoa hasn't played in five years due to injuries and a Momon mission. Tuasivi Nomura played 25 defensive snaps last season in his third year in the program, Kaulana Makaula is a converted safety who played 30 derfensive snaps in his third season at USC and 2021 freshmen Raesjon Davis and Julien Simon didn't get a real opportunity.
Davis was a top-100 prospect in the 2021 class and could be in the mix for a larger role this fall, competing with Lee and Goforth. USC also signed three-star freshman Garrison Madden from Georgia.
Again, the Trojans have now brought in 12 transfers, addressing many key needs, and they surely aren't done. But here's the list so far ...
DT Earl Barquet (TCU)
OT Bobby Haskins (Virginia)
WR Terrell Bynum (Washington)
DT Tyrone Taleni (Kansas State)
WR Mario Williams (Oklahoma)
WR Brenden Rice (Colorado)
CB Mekhi Blackmon (Colorado)
CB Latrell McCutchin (Oklahoma)
RB Austin Jones (Stanford)
RB Travis Dye (Oregon)
OLB Romello Height (Auburn)
LB Shane Lee (Alabama)