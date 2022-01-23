USC addresses LB needs with Alabama transfer Shane Lee

No college football program has gotten more use out of the NCAA transfer portal this offseason that Lincoln Riley's USC Trojans.

USC has had 16 scholarship players depart into the portal and now a dozen arrive as transfers, with the announcement Sunday night that Alabama linebacker Shane Lee was on board.

Lee was the second addition of the day, following Auburn OLB Romello Height, and the seventh incoming transfer announced since Tuesday as Riley continue to remake the roster in his first months on the job.

Lee was a four-star top-50 national prospect out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore in the 2019 recruiting class, ranked the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 50 overall national prospect.

Lee was needed immediately at Alabama, stepping in at middle linebacker following the season-ending injury to Dylan Moses in 2019. The 6-foot, 240-pound ranked second on the Crimson Tide and led all SEC freshman with 86 tackles (including 6.5 tackles for loss). He was named to the Freshman All-SEC team.