"The opportunity to graduate from a world-class university and compete in the SEC has been a childhood dream come true. But as you know, part of the journey is the end. … With that being said, I will play my final year of college football at the University of Southern California," Hasan wrote in his post.

Hasan, who has had a well traveled collegiate career from Syracuse to Coffeyville (Kan.) of the JUCO ranks to Vanderbilt and now USC, announced the news in a tweet Friday.

USC has addressed its depth concerns at quarterback for 2020 with the addition of graduate transfer Mo Hasan, from Vanderbilt.

Hasan started at Syracuse as a walk-on before moving on to Coffeyville (Kan.) Community College, where he completed 71 of 132 passes for 996 yards and 4 touchdowns in 2017. He then joined Vanderbilt as a walk-on, seeing limited action in five games in 2018 and playing one game last season for Commodores, starting in a 21-14 win over Missouri. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 120 yards and a touchdown and rushed 9 times for 34 yards before sustaining a season-ending concussion.

Hasan entered the NCAA transfer portal in December, one day after Vanderbilt signed three quarterbacks. He is originally from Miami, Fla. It is not clear if the Trojans are putting him on scholarship.

USC was not able to land a quarterback in its 2020 recruiting class after having longtime 5-star commit Bryce Young flip to Alabama in September. The Trojans have just three scholarship quarterbacks returning in 2020 with rising sophomore standing Kedon Slovis, 2018 starter JT Daniels and redshirt senior reserve Matt Fink.

Considering the Trojans started all three at different points last season while navigating injuries, having an extra QB on the depth chart is certainly comforting. USC still has to address it's long-term depth at the position with Fink and Hasan both entering their final year of eligibility and the unknown of what Daniels will decide to do if he does not reclaim his starting job from Slovis this year.

The Trojans have 4-star QB Jake Garcia committed in the 2021 class and are looking to add a second quarterback in the class as well.

