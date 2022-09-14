Is Joey Olsen a tight end, a wide receiver, where do you see him fitting in at the next level?

Gorney: "He reminds me a little bit of Mark Andrews in high school who was kind of adamant on playing wide receiver, but we all sort of knew he was going to grow into a tight end, and once he got to Oklahoma that's exactly what happened. In a similar fashion, Grant Calcaterra was another one who kind of wanted to play wide receiver, though he could maybe be on the outside there, but once he got to college kind of grew into a tight end. And this is a very similar situation, and it's very unique because it's also kind of a Lincoln Riley guy -- 6-5, 200 pounds. He plays basically outside receiver in high school. He's run 4.51, so he has decent speed, but if he gets to 6-5, 230-235 by the time he gets into his college career here, he's going to be a tight end. I think he's going to essentially end up being a tight end over the long haul, which is certainly no knock on him -- it's just where he's going to be most useful in the offense."