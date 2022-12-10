USC added its first incoming transfer of this cycle on Saturday as punter/kicker Eddie Czaplicki announced his commitment to USC after two years at Arizona State.

And the Trojans' next transfer portal siege has begun ...

Czaplicki, originally from Charlotte, N.C., started both seasons with the Sun Devils and was named first-team All-Pac-12 punter this year, as he averaged 46 yards per punt with a long of 75 yards, 16 of longer than 50 yards, 15 that landed inside the 20-yard line and 13 fair catches.

He handled 55 kickoffs, averaging 61.6 yards per attempt with 29 touchbacks.

USC had initially signed Australian punter Atticus Bertrams in the last recruiting class, but for unspecified reasons he was not able to join the program. The Trojans then adjusted late and brought in fellow Aussie punter Aadyn Sleep-Dalton, who averaged just 40.27 yards on 30 punts with just 1 punt longer than 50 yards, 8 landing inside the 20 and 14 fair catches.

The Trojans brought in 21 players from the portal/JUCO ranks last offseason.

So far, they have had five players enter the portal -- rush ends Julien Simon and Tayler Katoa, linebacker Ralen Goforth, safety Xavion Alford and defensive tackle Kobe Pepe.