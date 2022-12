Lincoln Riley and USC keep stacking talent from the transfer portal, adding former Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace on Sunday.

During his time at Arizona, Roland-Wallace started 37 games and tallied 169 career tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 18 passes-defended, and two interceptions.

This past season, he recorded 58 tackles, six passes defended, and two forced fumbles.

Roland-Wallace becomes the fourth transfer addition for the Trojans, joining former Arizona defensive lineman Kyon Barrs, Georgia State linebacker Jamil Muhammad, and Arizona State punter Edward Czaplicki.

