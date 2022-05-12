USC adds highly-coveted JUCO OL Cooper Lovelace

USC picked up his second transfer addition of the week, its fourth since the end of spring practice and its 17th overall since Lincoln Riley was hired, as JUCO offensive lineman Cooper Lovelace announced his Trojans commitment Thursday evening.

Lovelace, who is originally from Prairie Village, Kan., comes to the Trojans from Butler Community College in Kansas and has three years of eligibility remaining -- and a very interesting story.

He did not play football until his senior year of high school, focusing on wrestling to that point. He then redshirted his first year at Butler CC, the program's 2020 fall season got cancelled by COVID (the team played a six-game spring season) and he got the free year of eligibility given to all college athletes due to the pandemic, and then Lovelace had a breakout 2021 season and saw his recruitment take off.

He ultimately chose USC over Florida, Oklahoma State and many others after being wowed on his Trojans official visit last weekend.

Lovelace is listed at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, and gives the Trojans not only some much-needed depth along the offensive line but a potential impact player at guard or center who will come in and look to compete for a job this year.