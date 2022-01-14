USC adds Kansas State DT transfer Tyrone Taleni

USC continues to address its defensive line needs through the transfer portal, adding Kansas State DT transfer Tyrone Taleni on Friday.

The Trojans officially announced Taleni, meaning he has already enrolled.

Taleni, who spent the last two seasons with the Wildcats after coming over from Mount St. Antonio College, visited USC last weekend. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound defensive tackle is originally from Samoa.

USC had picked up a commitment from TCU DT transfer Earl Barquet last month and officially announced him on Friday as well.

Overall, the Trojans have added four transfers -- including Virginia OT Bobby Haskins and Washington WR Terrell Bynum -- while having 14 scholarship players exit USC into the transfer portal.

The Trojans were perilously thin on the interior defensive line last year after losing projected starting nose tackle Brandon Pili to a torn Achilles and only getting a few snaps from Alabama transfer Ishmael Sopsher, who had a long recovery for surgery for compartment syndrome in his leg. That left previously inexperienced Stanley Ta'ufo'ou and to a lesser extent Jamar Sekona at that nose tackles spot, while the Trojans also got creative at times with versatile defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu in order to get their best linemen on the field.

And defensive tackle Jake Lichtenstein, a key to the rotation up front, transferred to Miami this offseason.

USC has no interior defensive linemen committed in this 2022 recruiting cycle, so finding help through the portal was essential.

Taleni had just 4 tackles, 1 sack and 1 tackle for loss in seven games this season, so there is a lot of projection here from the USC staff in scouting him and his potential impact.