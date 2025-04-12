USC adds major size with 7-foot-3 transfer Gabe Dynes

Perhaps USC's biggest deficiency last season was a lack of size in the frontcourt. Well, the Trojans have certainly addressed that.
USC added a commitment from 7-foot-3 Youngstown State transfer Gabe Dynes on Saturday.
Dynes played in 34 games last season as a sophomore, starting 7, while averaging 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game with 104 blocks overall. He shot a robust 69.9 percent from the field but struggled at the foul line, making just 47.8 percent of his free throws. He made the Horizon League All-Defensive team each of his first two seasons.
His best game against Division I competition last season was 19 points and 12 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting vs. Green Bay. He scored in double figures in 10 games overall.
Dynes has two years of eligibility remaining.
Dynes is the fifth transfer addition overall for USC this cycle, joining 6-foot-10 forward Jacob Cofie (from Virginia), 6-foot-7 guard/forward Amarion Dickerson (Robert Morris), 6-foot-6 forward Keonte Jones (CSUN) and 6-foot-9 forward Jaden Brownell (Samford).
Coach Eric Musselman has certainly addressed the Trojans' need for size, however with just one power conference transfer he's banking on players to carryover their production from a lower level to Big Ten play, which proved to be a hit-and-miss gamble with last season's roster.