USC adds major size with 7-foot-3 transfer Gabe Dynes

Perhaps USC's biggest deficiency last season was a lack of size in the frontcourt. Well, the Trojans have certainly addressed that.

USC added a commitment from 7-foot-3 Youngstown State transfer Gabe Dynes on Saturday.

Dynes played in 34 games last season as a sophomore, starting 7, while averaging 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game with 104 blocks overall. He shot a robust 69.9 percent from the field but struggled at the foul line, making just 47.8 percent of his free throws. He made the Horizon League All-Defensive team each of his first two seasons.

His best game against Division I competition last season was 19 points and 12 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting vs. Green Bay. He scored in double figures in 10 games overall.

Dynes has two years of eligibility remaining.