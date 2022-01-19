USC adds more transfer help in landing Colorado CB Mekhi Blackmon

For the second time in as many days, USC has found roster help from Pac-12 foe Colorado. After landing Buffaloes wide receiver transfer Brenden Rice on Tuesday, USC added Colorado cornerback transfer Mekhi Blackmon on Wednesday. Blackmon visited USC last weekend and chose the Trojans over Utah and Cal. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a sixth-year senior.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JdOKAmXMgTGlrZSBJ4oCZbSBTdGFydmluZyBBbGwgT3ZlciBBZ2Fp bi4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9GaWdo dE9uP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jRmlnaHRP bjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VU0NfRkI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFVTQ19GQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL0g3MThUaVplTHgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9INzE4VGlaZUx4 PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENhbmRhY2UgU29uLiAoQE1la2hpQmxhY2ttb24p IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWVraGlCbGFja21vbi9z dGF0dXMvMTQ4Mzk3NTg5MTQyNDE5MDQ2ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5KYW51YXJ5IDIwLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

USC has been among the most active programs in the country with the transfer portal, having 16 scholarship players enter the portal since the end of the season while bringing in eight transfers, as Oklahoma CB Latrell McCutchin followed Blackmon's announcement with his own later Wednesday. The additions of Blackmon and McCutchin address a key need at cornerback, where USC must replace starters Chris Steele and Isaac Taylor-Stuart, who both declared for the NFL draft. Fourth-year corner Jayden Williams, one of the few CBs with experience on the roster, also entered the transfer portal. The two newcomers and five-star freshman Domani Jackson should be the top challengers for the starting roles there, while four-star Fabian Ross will also enter the mix as a freshman, and rising third-year sophomore Joshua Jackson Jr. and second-year players Ceyair Wright and Prophet Brown will also compete for larger roles. After playing one season at College of San Mateo in 2017, Blackmon transferred to Colorado and has made 20 starts over the last four seasons as a fixture in the secondary. He played 537 snaps this season, per PFF, while giving up 23 completions on 37 passes thrown into his coverage, for 223 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT and 5 pass breakups.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIyIE5GTCBEcmFmdCBQcm9zcGVjdCBNZWtoaSBCbGFja21vbiBD QiBDb2xvcmFkbyBpcyB1bmRlcnJhdGVkLCBnb2VzIG91dCBhbmQgY29tcGV0 ZXMhIEEgbmFtZSB0byB3YXRjaCBvdXQgZm9yLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01la2hpQmxhY2ttb24/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QE1la2hpQmxhY2ttb248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9E QUk0NU43eDZhIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vREFJNDVON3g2YTwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBSb2JlcnQgQ2FyZG9uYSAoQENBUkRPTkFGQU0yOSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9DQVJET05BRkFNMjkvc3RhdHVzLzEz OTY2MDEwMDQ4ODg2MjkyNDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+TWF5IDIz LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=