USC adds much-needed OL help with Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield

USC's need to add help on the offensive line was only compounded this week when its best lineman, left guard Emmanuel Pregnon, made a surprise entry into the transfer portal.

The Trojans still have a long way to go in rebuilding the unit, but they added some much-needed reinforcement Sunday with the addition of Purdue transfer DJ Wingfield, as reported by 247.com's Matt Zenitz and On3.com's Pete Nakos.

Wingfield played 674 offensive snaps this season for Purdue, all at right guard after starting nine games at right tackle last season. So he's played both inside and outside and could fit in where the Trojans have the biggest need once the dust settles on this transfer period.

Wingfield, who is 6-foot-4 and 316 pounds, is from Los Angeles, having attended Redondo Union HS and El Camino Junior College. He then spent two years at New Mexico, one at Purdue and has one season of eligibility remaining.

He allowed 22 pressures this season, including 2 sacks and 5 QB hits while committing 3 penalties. While playing right tackle at New Mexico last season, he allowed just 7 pressures with 1 sack and 2 QB hits over 316 pass-blocking snaps.

The Trojans are replacing three starting offensive linemen in Pregnon, center Jonah Monheim (off to the NFL) and right tackle Mason Murphy (transfer portal), and have minimal experience on the roster to fill those spots.

The Trojans have entrenched starters in left tackle Elijah Paige and right guard Alani Noa, who will both be redshirt sophomores next season. The rest is to be decided.

In USC's Las Vegas Bowl win over Texas A&M, the Trojans started walk-on Kilian O'Connor at center, redshirt freshman Tobias Raymand at right tackle and leaned on true freshman Justin Tauanuu at left tackle after Paige was injured five plays into the game. It was the first significant action for all three.

Beyond that bowl experience, USC has no other experience returning on the offensive line, so the Trojans will need to add more help through the portal.

Wingfield is the sixth transfer addition overall for USC -- following CB DJ Harvey (SJSU), RB Eli Sanders (New Mexico), DT Keeshawn Silver (Kentucky), DT Jamaal Jarrett (Georgia) and K Caden Chittenden (UNLV). The Trojans have lost 20 scholarship players into the portal, meanwhile.