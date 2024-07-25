Speaking at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis on Wednesday, USC coach Lincoln Riley was asked how he felt about the offensive line depth after not landing an offensive tackle through the transfer portal as hoped.

"Yeah, stay tuned. Stay tuned. It's not over yet," Riley said.

Indeed, later that day JUCO offensive lineman Erwin Taomi, who spent one year at Hancock College in Santa Maria, California. Listed at 6-foot-5, 355 pounds, Taomi attended St. Joseph High School.