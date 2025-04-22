USC adds proven scorer to backcourt in Maryland transfer Rodney Rice

While much of Eric Musselman's USC roster rebuild has involved plucking productive talent from mid-major programs, the Trojans scored a high-profile addition Tuesday in Maryland transfer Rodney Rice.

Rice, a 6-foot-4 guard, averaged 13.8 points per game as a sophomore for a Terrapins team that reached the Sweet 16 before losing to eventual national champion Florida.

Rice was a capable sharp-shooter for the Terps, knocking down 37.4 percent of his 3-pointers (80 of 214) while piling up six 20-point games on a loaded and balanced Maryland roster.

His best performances included 28 points vs. Mount St. Mary's, 26 vs. Illinois, 23 vs. Indiana, 22 vs. USC in a game that might have registered in Musselman's memory, 21 vs. Minnesota and 20 vs. Michigan State. Rice scored at least 14 points in 13 Big Ten games. He scored 16 points in Maryland's NCAA tournament win over Colorado State and 12 points in the loss to Florida.

He reportedly is a high-dollar investment for the Trojans.