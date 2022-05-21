USC adds San Jose State transfer DL Sinjun Astani

USC has added the latest piece to it roster for the upcoming season, and the Trojans will be bringing a Southern California native back home. San Jose State defensive lineman Sinjun Astani will finish his career in the Pac-12 after spending five years with the Spartans.

The Malibu native and Loyola High School alum has battled injury at times during his career but managed to see the field in 19 games at SJSU. The 6-foot-4 senior, who will join the Trojans as a walk-on player, played in five games last season.

Astani, who is listed as 261 pounds, will provide the USC coaches with a walk-on player who has extensive on-field experience. He saw his most in-field action back in 2017 when he played in nine games as a reserve defensive end.

USC continues to seek defensive line depth, after also adding TCU DT Earl Barquet, versatile Kansas State DL Tyrone Taleni and most recently Wyoming DE Solomon Byrd through the transfer portal, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Trojans allocate one of their remaining scholarship spots to adding yet another DL transfer.

Astani held offers from Northern Colorado and Ohio before signing with the Mountain West program as a member of the 2017 class. He used a redshirt season in 2018 and missed the entire 2019 season due to an injury.

The SJSU transfer will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Trojans. Astani entered the NCAA Transfer Portal back in mid-December.