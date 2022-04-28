USC adds SJSU to 2023 schedule after BYU backs out

For the second time in three years, San Jose State will be a late addition to the USC football schedule to fill a void.

The Trojans opened the 2021 season against SJSU after athletic director Mike Bohn responded to fans' frustration at the original scheduling of FCS foe UC Davis, eliminating that game set up by the previous administration and adding in the Mountain West foe from up north.

USC was left scrambling again on its 2023 schedule when BYU informed the school it had to back out of the teams' scheduled game due to the Cougars making the move to the Big 12.

So instead of playing BYU in late November of that year, the Trojans will now open the 2023 season against San Jose State in Week 0 (Aug. 26).

USC is 5-0 all-time against San Jose State, with all of the games held at the Coliseum, including the Trojans' 30-7 win last year.

USC had known for a while that it had this opening to fill and BYU did have to pay a buyout for backing out of the game contract.

By playing in Week 0, the Trojans will open fall camp a week earlier next year, which serves some benefit as it allows another week of practice prior to the start of classes. Also, it reduces what would have been 10 straight games on the schedule to nine straight weeks of action, with USC now getting a bye week before the 2023 Pac-12 championship, should it be in position to play in that game.