USC adds to deep backfield with top JUCO RB transfer Waymond Jordan Jr.

The roster rebuild process has come more slowly for USC this offseason overall, but as usual, the Trojans have fully restocked at running back. USC picked up a commitment from top JUCO RB target Waymond Jordan on Sunday after his visit to campus this week, adding the highly-productive playmaker to a backfield that includes New Mexico transfer Eli Sanders, returning young talents Bryan Jackson and A'Marion Peterson and incoming freshmen Riley Wormley and Harry Dalton III. Jordan rushed for 1,612 yards in 12 games on 7.4 yards per carry with 20 rushing touchdowns and a receiving TD for Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, earning NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year honors.

The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Jordan is from Pensacola, Florida, and has three years of eligibility remaining, which made him an attractive and coveted target for many programs nationally. He ultimately chose USC over North Carolina, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and UCF, where he initially committed last month.