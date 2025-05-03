USC adds to loaded recruiting class as local WR Luc Weaver commits

Standout local wide receiver prospect Luc Weaver just received his USC offer a week ago, but that was enough time for him to lock in a major decision. Weaver committed to the Trojans on Saturday, giving USC 27 total commits in a class that now includes five wide receivers. Weaver, a three-star prospect from local Notre Dame High School, had 53 catches for 1,024 yards and 10 touchdowns last season and held 16 total offers.

He is the third commit in as many days for the Trojans, following Rivals100 OT Keenyi Pepe on Thursday and five-star CB Elbert Hill on Friday. USC continues to outpace the rest of college football with its 27 commits as no other school has more than 14 at this point. As for the Trojans' 2026 wide receiver haul, it's an impressive group that includes local four-star Trent Mosley (Santa Margarita HS), local three-star Ja'Myron "Tron" Baker (Sierra Canyon HS), three-star Kohen Brown (Waxahachie, Texas) and three-star Roderick Tezeno (Opelousas, Louisiana). Tezeno committed earlier in the week.

