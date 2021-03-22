TrojanSports - USC advances to Sweet 16 for first time since 2007 with blowout of Kansas

Even the most optimistic USC basketball fan, the wildest dreamer of the potential of this Trojans team couldn't have envisioned this. Not even close.

No. 6-seeded USC shot the ball better than it has all season from the perimeter, got production from up and down its rotation, jumped out to a 19-point halftime lead on No. 3 Kansas and only made it even more of a blowout in the second half while closing out an 85-51 win Monday night in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis, Ind.

For the first time since 2007, the Trojans are headed to the Sweet 16.

More to the point, it's only the third time this program has advanced past the second round of the NCAA tournament since the field expanded to 64 teams in 1985 (and now 68 teams), including an Elite Eight appearance in 2001.

Sophomore forward Isaiah Mobley set the tone early, knocking down all four of his 3-pointers in the first half, and USC shot 11 of 18 as a team from long range in the game. The worst fear for Trojans fans this postseason is that the shooting would go ice cold (or missed free throws would doom the team) and it was the complete opposite vs. the Jayhawks, who are ranked as one of the top defensive teams in the country by the advanced metrics.

Not Monday night.

Isaiah Mobley has now strung together his best two-game stretch of the season in this NCAA tournament, finishing with17 points and 8 rebounds in this one, while younger brother Evan Mobley added 10 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks, Tahj Eaddy chipped in 12 points and Chevez Goodwin scored 10 off the bench.

The Trojans shot 57.1 percent overall for the game while holding Kansas to 32.3 percent shooting.

USC moves on to face Pac-12 foe Oregon in the Sweet 16 next week, which will carry an interesting subplot as the Ducks were awarded the Pac-12 regular-season championship despite having fewer wins than the Trojans (based on winning percentage) and despite USC winning the lone head-to-head battle.

