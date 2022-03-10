Manteca High School (Manteca, California) athlete Blake Nichelson is quickly becoming one of the fastest-rising recruits on the West Coast in the 2023 class. The two-way prospect is being recruited on both sides of the ball after an impressive junior season.

His recruitment has been heating up in recent weeks, but it hit a new level Monday when the 6-foot-3 prospect landed an offer from USC at the end of an unofficial visit with the Trojans.

Nichelson, who plays both linebacker and running back at Manteca, originally planned to visit USC for its big junior day last Saturday. Family obligations kept him from making the trip down to Los Angeles, so he arranged to meet with the coaches on Monday instead.

The visit opened his eyes about the Trojans and ultimately ended with another offer on the table. Washington, Utah, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Oregon State and Boston College are some of the other schools that have already jumped into the mix with offers.

Nichelson admits that he has been actively pushing to earn an offer from the Trojans, so it is certainly going to be a meaningful program in his recruitment as the process moves forward.

For now, he is happy to have been able to get on campus and meet the coaches while getting to know more about the school and team.