Four-star offensive lineman Eugene Brooks has been on the radar for college programs since early in his high school career. He gained attention as a young standout player at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas before moving to Chatsworth to play at Sierra Canyon last year.

In the time since making the move to Southern California, Brooks has trimmed up his body while continuing to refine his skills as a two-way player entering the summer before his senior season.

"Coming out here changed me a lot," Brooks said of his continued development as a junior. "It made me mature and focus on my future, and I have goals for the future. Really just getting prepared for bigger things and the next position. It just helped me with my future and getting ready for the next level."

Brooks has amassed an impressive offer list as he closes out his junior year, but at this point in the process four programs have started to emerge as frontrunners. USC, Oregon, Georgia and Texas are the schools Brooks has become most focused on this spring though he is not in a big rush to make any type of decision.