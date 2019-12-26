**Not subscribed? We have a new promo for the holiday season! New annual subscribers get 25% off their first year, plus a $75.00 digital gift code to use at NIKE.com (or Converse.com) and any retail store locations in the United States and Puerto Rico. Must use promo code NIKE at sign-up. Details and sign-up links here .**

SAN DIEGO -- USC's Holiday Bowl showdown with Iowa on Friday is in many ways a contest of contrasting traits and clashing strengths.

Start with the head coaches. Clay Helton has been on a perennial hot seat with the Trojans, while the Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz is college football's model of stability as the longest-tenured active coach in the FBS.

Look at the teams' defining traits. USC is aggressive, at times undisciplined and heavily penalized, while Iowa is methodical, has built an identity around its discipline/consistency and is one of the least penalized teams in the country.

And, of course, consider the stats. One side relies on its high-flying offense to offset its inconsistent defense, while the other bleeds the clock offensively to support one of the stingiest defenses in the country.

That final point is the most intriguing factor about this matchup Friday evening -- and more specifically, the compelling storyline is pitting a USC passing attack that ranks sixth nationally (335.9 yards per game) vs. an Iowa pass defense that ranks 11th (giving up just 184.2 YPG through the air).

And yet, in scouting the Hawkeyes these last few weeks, Trojans offensive coordinator Graham Harrell says what stands out most to him is actually an overriding similarity between the units.

"I think they do a lot of things well. Most importantly, they all know what they're supposed to do, they're disciplined in what they're supposed to do and they kind of execute their defense at a high level," Harrell said. "Philosophically, they probably are similar to us -- we're going to do what we do, we're going to execute it well. So it will be a good test."

Impressively, Iowa (9-3) held seven of its 12 opponents this season to fewer than 150 passing yards -- Rutgers (47), Middle Tennessee State (136), Michigan (147), Penn State (117), Northwestern (138), Illinois (144) and Nebraska (100).

That said, the Hawkeyes were not unbeatable through the air as Minnesota passed for 368 against them and Iowa State and Purdue threw for 327 each.

Asked if he saw any similarity between Iowa's defense and another his Trojans have faced this year, Helton said Cal would be the closest match with its aggressive safeties and quarters coverage looks. QB Kedon Slovis lit up Cal for 406 yards, 4 touchdowns and 0 interceptions, for what it's worth, but it's hardly a true comparison as the Golden Bears rank 108th nationally against the pass (262.4 YPG allowed).

Iowa should indeed be the toughest defense USC has faced all season. In addition to the aforementioned stifling pass defense, the Hawkeyes allow only 120.1 rushing yards per game (24th nationally) and altogether have the fifth-best scoring defense at just 13.2 points per game allowed.

"It's one of the best defensive fronts that we've faced all year," Helton said. "I think they do a great job on first and second-down efficiency. They're so well coached -- you don't see them missing assignments or getting out of gaps, and if they get you in third-and-long, they're elite. I truly believe their pass rush on third down allows them to play advantage coverages because they can rush four and get to you. That's always a deterrent for offenses -- you have to stay in that third-and-manageable against them."

To Helton's points, Iowa has a projected first-round NFL draft prospect in defensive end A.J. Epenesa (29 tackles for loss and 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons), who is essential to the Hawkeyes' 4-2-5 scheme. When working in on concert, that pass rush and the amble defenders left in coverage work to disrupt a passing attack on both ends of the operation. (Cornerback Michael Ojemudia leads that secondary with 3 interceptions and 7 passes defensed.)

While Harrell noted that many defenses this season have come up with fresh wrinkles against the Trojans, reiterating his earlier point he thinks he knows what to expect from the Hawkeyes. He actually coached against Iowa and defensive coordinator Phil Parker when he was at North Texas, and he said he sees the same general approach on film with this 2019 defense.

"What they've shown on film, it's the same over and over. What they've shown on film is a ton of four down [linemen] and a lot of teams haven't done that," Harrell said. "Sometimes we go out there and they do things different than what you see on tape so we'll be prepared for whatever, but as far as just lining up and playing what they play they're probably a little different than anyone we've played from that standpoint. … I'll be interested to kind of see early on what their plan is against us, but I would assume it's just do what they do."

Which means, he emphasized, it will simply be about which side executes what it does the best.

"Again, when we play well and we do things right, I think we can move the ball on anyone, and so we need to go play well," he said.

