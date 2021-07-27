USC and Oregon picked as favorites in the Pac-12

The Pac-12's preseason media poll projects a rematch in the conference championship game between USC and Oregon.

The Trojans were voted the favorites in the Pac-12 South, receiving 27 of the 40 first-place votes, while Oregon received 38 out of 40 in the North. The Ducks also received 27 of the 40 votes as favorites to win the conference overall, with USC receiving 10 votes and Utah 3.

Oregon defeated USC, 31-24, in the Pac-12 title game last December.

Meanwhile, USC placed four players on the preseason all-conference first-team in quarterback Kedon Slovis, wide receiver Drake London, outside linebacker Drake Jackson and cornerback Chris Steele.

Defensive linemen Nick Figueroa, Tuli Tuipulotu, safety Isaiah Pola-Mao and punter Ben Griffiths made the second-team, and wide receiver K.D. Nixon, offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees, kicker Parker Lewis and long snapper Damon Johnson were honorable mention selections.

