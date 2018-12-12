USC announces 2018 team awards
Here is the complete list of award winners for 2018:
Most Valuable Player: inside linebacker Cameron Smith
Most Inspirational Player: cornerback Ajene Harris
Trojan Way Leadership Award: outside linebacker Porter Gustin
Trojan Commitment Award: safety Marvell Tell III
Linemen of the Year: offensive guard Chris Brown (offense), defensive lineman Jay Tufele (defense)
Perimeter Players of the Year: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (offense), cornerback Iman Marshall (defense)
Special Teams Player of the Year: inside linebacker Reuben Peters
Service Team Players of the Year: tailback Quincy Jountti and offensive tackle Liam Douglass(offense), inside linebacker Spencer Gilbert and outside linebacker Bryce Matthews (defense)
Howard Jones/Football Alumni Club Academic Award (overall academic achievement): offensive guard Jordan Austin
Bob Chandler Award (underclassman with outstanding athletic ability, academic achievement and character): tailback Vavae Malepeai
John McKay Award (player with the most competitive spirit): offensive tackle Austin Jackson, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown
Joe Collins Walk-on Award: wide receiver Jake Russell
Chris Carlisle Courage Award: snapper Jake Olson
Community Service Award: tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe
Lifters Award: offensive guard Jordan Austin (offense), outside linebacker Porter Gustin and inside linebacker Reuben Peters (defense)
Captains: safety Marvell Tell III, inside linebacker Cameron Smith, outside linebacker Porter Gustin, center Toa Lobendahn
Note: The coaches select the winners outside of MVP, which is voted on by the players.