Most Valuable Player: inside linebacker Cameron Smith



Most Inspirational Player: cornerback Ajene Harris

Trojan Way Leadership Award: outside linebacker Porter Gustin

Trojan Commitment Award: safety Marvell Tell III

Linemen of the Year: offensive guard Chris Brown (offense), defensive lineman Jay Tufele (defense)

Perimeter Players of the Year: wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (offense), cornerback Iman Marshall (defense)

Special Teams Player of the Year: inside linebacker Reuben Peters

Service Team Players of the Year: tailback Quincy Jountti and offensive tackle Liam Douglass(offense), inside linebacker Spencer Gilbert and outside linebacker Bryce Matthews (defense)

Howard Jones/Football Alumni Club Academic Award (overall academic achievement): offensive guard Jordan Austin

Bob Chandler Award (underclassman with outstanding athletic ability, academic achievement and character): tailback Vavae Malepeai

John McKay Award (player with the most competitive spirit): offensive tackle Austin Jackson, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

Joe Collins Walk-on Award: wide receiver Jake Russell

Chris Carlisle Courage Award: snapper Jake Olson

Community Service Award: tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe

Lifters Award: offensive guard Jordan Austin (offense), outside linebacker Porter Gustin and inside linebacker Reuben Peters (defense)

Captains: safety Marvell Tell III, inside linebacker Cameron Smith, outside linebacker Porter Gustin, center Toa Lobendahn

Note: The coaches select the winners outside of MVP, which is voted on by the players.