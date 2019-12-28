USC announced Saturday that defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach John Baxter will not return to the coaching staff. If the Trojans weren't going to get a new head coach -- which was decided earlier this month -- then those were the next two moves the fan base was pining for most. Fan frustration with the defense and special teams units was further validated in USC's 49-24 Holiday Bowl loss to Iowa on Friday night in San Diego, as the defense allowed the Hawkeyes to score its most points all season and convert on 7 of its first eight third-down and fourth-down opportunities while the special teams unit allowed a pivotal 98-yard kickoff return touchdown. Head coach Clay Helton deflected a postgame question about whether he'd look to make staff changes, but he indeed acted fast after the end of the season in making those two moves. Also, it was announced earlier in the day by NC State that USC outside linebackers coach Joe DeForest is leaving to become the Wolfpack's safeties coach.



USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast and special teams coordinator/tight ends coach John Baxter will not return to the Trojan coaching staff. — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 28, 2019

"I want to thank coach Pendergast and coach Baxter for their dedicated service and efforts," Helton said in a statement released by USC. "However, in evaluating our team's performance this year and after consulting with AD Mike Bohn, it is evident that these changes are necessary. "Although we did fight through adversity all season and we showed improvement over the previous year, my coaching staff and I fell short of fielding a championship team. We are taking immediate steps to improve our competitiveness and meet the winning expectations of our student-athletes and fans." Critics can note that USC actually acted late with these changes as many other programs have already fired and hired coordinators since the end of the regular season, not waiting for bowl games to finish as the Trojans did. Though Yahoo! Sports' national college football reporter Pete Thamel tweeted that USC had already been looking into replacements.



Source: USC has parted ways with DC Clancy Pendergast and STC John Baxter. Other defensive positions will be evaluated. USC officials have dug in extensively for weeks already on potential replacements. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 28, 2019