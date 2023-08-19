There were no surprises in USC's team captain selections, which were announced Friday night during the annual Salute to Troy event.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, center Justin Dedich and linebacker Shane Lee are returning captains from last year and received the honor again, along with left tackle Jonah Monheim and transfer linebacker Mason Cobb.

Monheim has taken on a more vocal and assertive leadership role for the Trojans entering his fourth season in the program and third as a starter, while Cobb has been praised for the immediate impact he's had in that way since transferring in from Oklahoma State in January.

Williams, of course, is the face of the team and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, while Dedich is a sixth-year senior and as natural a fit for the captain role as anyone could be, and Lee has been a respected presence in the locker room since he arrived last year from Alabama.

Head coach Lincoln Riley announced the captains to the crowd Friday night.