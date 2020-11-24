 TrojanSports - USC announces full basketball schedule ... subject to change
USC announces full basketball schedule ... subject to change

Freshman Evan Mobley is the headliner for USC's retooled roster entering this 2020-21 season.
Ryan Young • TrojanSports
@RyanYoungRivals

In releasing its full 2020-21 basketball schedule Tuesday, USC offered the appropriate disclaimer.

"All games are subject to change at a moment's notice. It's 2020!" the tweet read.

Indeed, expect disruption, but here's the plan as of now.

The Trojans tip off their season Wednesday night in the Galen Center vs. Cal Baptist and then host Montana on Nov. 28.

USC then heads to Uncasville, Conn., for a tournament featuring games against BYU (Dec. 1) and either UConn or Vanderbilt (Dec. 3).

The non-conference schedule wraps up with San Francisco (Dec. 16) and Texas Southern (Dec. 23) at home.

USC's Pac-12 opener comes in between those games, home against Stanford on Dec. 13.

Here's the full schedule:

