Just three days after longtime basketball coach Andy Enfield formally departed for SMU after 11 seasons with the Trojans, USC already has his replacement.

USC officially announced the hiring of Eric Musselman on Thursday, capping a quick coaching search that lacked much suspense as the former Arkansas coach was rumored and reported as the top candidate from the start.

And with good reason ...

This late in the annual coaching carousel, many coaches nationally had already made moves to new programs or inked contract extensions that largely ensured they would remain in their current job.

Scanning the remaining field, USC didn't seem to have many overtly compelling options -- with exception to Musselman.

In five seasons at Arkansas, he went 111-59 with three NCAA tournament appearances - -advancing to the Elite Eight twice and the Sweet 16 the other season. The Razorbacks finished 16-17 this year and missed the postseason.

But Musselman's career track record says a lot about his ability to build a program and coach at a high level. Prior to Arkansas, he led Nevada to three straight NCAA tournament appearances over four seasons there, including a Sweet 16. He won at least 20 games in eight of his nine seasons as a college head coach and won at least 25 games in five of those seasons. He also previously served as head coach of the NBA's Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings.

This was the first major hire at USC for athletic director Jen Cohen, who was hired in August. A press conference to introduce Musselman is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. PT Friday.

"I am beyond excited to welcome Eric, Danyelle and their incredible family to USC," Cohen said in a statement. "We were determined to find the best coach to champion the development of our student-athletes and elevate our men's basketball program. His track record of building winning programs and his unwavering commitment to a culture of excellence make him the perfect fit for USC. Eric displays heart, boldness, resiliency, and everything that it means to be a Trojan. He inspires togetherness and will help build and grow the program's connectivity within the Trojan community. As we move to the Big Ten and enter a new chapter for USC Men's Basketball, there is no better fit than Eric Musselman to launch our program to new heights."