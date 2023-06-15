USC football coach Lincoln Riley has hinted at facility upgrades over the last year and a half, but when pressed he never offered any further specifics of details.

Those came Thursday, as USC revealed university president Carol Folt’s “strategic vision for athletics facilities,” which was presented to the Board of Trustees last week.

That includes a new three-story performance center for the football program and an upgraded baseball stadium, in addition to the previously announced new home for USC women’s lacrosse and soccer.

As for the football impact, Riley called it “an absolute game-changer for our program.”

“It will be the perfect home for our team and give our players every opportunity to be successful,” he said in a statement.

The new performance center will have three levels dedicated to team operations as well as a rooftop hospitality deck and player lounge. The new complex will feature a new team locker room, multiple player lounges, a recovery hub, nutritional support, sports sciences services, a weight room, a training room, an equipment room, a team auditorium, position meeting rooms, recruiting areas, staff offices and flexible space for future growth.

The Trojans are also adding a second full-length practice field, which players will access directly from the performance center.

USC is repurposing the space where the football practice fields already sit and surrounding spaces, including part of the grounds the current baseball stadium occupies.