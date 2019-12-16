The focus this week for USC fans is on who the program can add with the NCAA's early signing period starting Wednesday, but just as important for the Trojans was who they'd be able to keep -- namely offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. After being pursued by Texas for its coordinator position and even linked to the UNLV head coaching job before it was filled, Harrell is officially staying put. USC announced Monday that it has signed Harrell to a multi-year contract extension, and The Athletic's Bruce Feldman reported the contract is for $1.2 million annually for three years. RELATED: ANALYSIS: A look at Graham Harrell's impact in his first season at USC

OFFICIAL: @USCCoachHelton announced that OC @CoachHarrellUSC has signed a multi-year contract extension to stay with the Trojans! #FightOn pic.twitter.com/GWX0WsBuYr — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) December 17, 2019

"[I'm] excited to be a part of this great university and part of the Trojan family," Harrell said in a video posted on Twitter by USC. "It's a really special place, and we're building something really special here. I'm excited to compete one more time with the team we have coming back at the Holiday Bowl. … "And moving forward, we've laid the foundation to compete for championships, not only at the Pac-12 level but at the national level. So we're excited to be here, and I can't wait to continue what we started."

Harrell took a Trojans offense that ranked 84th nationally (382.6 yards per game) the previous year and turned it into a top-20 unit. USC presently ranks 18th nationally at 462.2 yards per game heading into its Holiday Bowl matchup with Iowa. Over the second half of this season, the final six games, Harrell's offense averaged 37.3 points and 495.5 yards per game. If -- and it is an if -- that total had reflected the full season, the Trojans would rank 13th nationally in scoring and 10th in total offense. And if those second-half numbers reflected a full season, it would be the most yards per game by a USC offense since the height of the Pete Carroll Era in 2005 when the Trojans averaged 579.8 yards and the most points per game since 2008 (37.5). Harrell adjusted during the season to a series of setbacks while orchestrating that strong finish. After losing starting quarterback JT Daniels in the second quarter of the season opener, he helped turn true freshman Kedon Slovis into a national name as the formerly underrated recruit set the USC freshman passing record with 3,242 yards, 28 touchdowns and 9 interceptions, including four 400-yards-plus passing performances over the final five games. Harrell also adjusted to having his top three running backs all miss multiple games concurrently, forcing the Trojans to turn to a previously untested true freshman in Kenan Christon. Forced to rely even more heavily on the aerial attack, USC finished the regular season ranked fifth nationally in passing yards per game at 335.9. While the Trojans will lose leading receiver, AP All-America second-team selection and Biletnikoff Award finalst Michael Pittman, the offense remains loaded with playmakers. Slovis (and Daniels) return, the top four running backs (Markese Stepp, Vavae Malepeai, Stephen Carr and Christon) are all eligible to return, wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Drake London are back and fellow wideout Tyler Vaughns has the option to return if he bypasses the NFL draft, and USC could return up to four starters on the offensive line depending on a couple draft decisions. The point being, with Harrell locked in for the foreseeable future, there's a lot to like about what this USC offense can become moving forward.



2019 showed me how special the University of Southern California is. It was just the start, the culture is changing & it’s time for the Trojan Family to rally around this team & help change the narrative. I can’t wait to #AddItUp in 2020. HERE COME THEM TROJANS!! #FightOn✌️ pic.twitter.com/C6BSx2AXVs — Graham Harrell (@CoachHarrellUSC) December 17, 2019