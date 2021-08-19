USC announces non-conference basketball schedule, Pac-12 weekly matchups

USC released its 2021-22 non-conference basketball schedule Thursday, while the Pac-12 announced the weekly matchup pairings for the conference slate.

The schedule gives USC the potential to play up to 11 teams who made the NCAA tournament last season, including six Sweet 16 teams.

The Trojans, who are coming off a 25-8 season and run to the Elite Eight, return six of their top eight scorers from last season -- including junior forward Isaiah Mobley, who opted to return after testing the NBA waters -- and five newcomers, including junior transfer Boogie Ellis, the AAC Co-Sixth Man of the Year last year at Memphis.

USC opens the season at home at Galen Center on Nov. 9 vs. CSUN before hitting the road to visit Temple (Nov. 13) in Philadelphia and Florida Gulf Coast (Nov. 16) in Fort Myers, Fla., as coach Andy Enfield returns to face his former program.

USC will also take part in the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim Nov. 25-26, facing St. Joseph's and either Georgetown or San Diego State, before opening Pac-12 play Dec. 1 at home against Utah and Dec. 4 at Washington State.

The Trojans will play in the third annual Jerry Colangelo Classic at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Dec. 18. There will be four stand-alone games during the day with USC facing Georgia Tech and former Trojans Jordan Usher and Kyle Sturdivant in the second contest.

USC will also travel to Oklahoma City, Okla., to play in the inaugural Compete 4 Cause Classic at the Paycom Center on Dec. 21. USC will play Oklahoma State to wrap up its non-conference slate.

The Pac-12 also released the weekly matchup pairings for conference play, although exact dates and times are not yet set. See below.