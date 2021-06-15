USC announces the Coliseum can be at full capacity this fall

After a most unusual 2020 season in which USC played in front an empty Coliseum, the Trojans can look forward to a more familiar environment this fall.

USC announced Tuesday that the Coliseum will be allowed to operate at full 77,500-seat capacity for the upcoming 2021 season.

According to the news release, for all home sporting events, USC will align with the latest state guidance regarding indoor and outdoor live events and performances, as well as county, city and campus directives.

“We are beyond excited to welcome the Trojan Family back to the Coliseum for the first time since 2019,” athletic director Mike Bohn said in a statement. “Our home games were not the same last year, and the gameday experience at the Coliseum is so special primarily because of the fans. Our players and coaches can’t wait to see fans and family in the stands and that energy is a difference-maker for us on the field.

“For all of our home events, beginning with the fall sports of football, women's volleyball, women's soccer and men's water polo, we will follow all current guidance and protocols issued by the state, county, city and campus to create a safe environment for our fans. We thank our fans in advance for their willingness to follow those protocols so we can all enjoy watching the Trojans.”

Specific policies for USC football home game days at the Coliseum and other home athletic events will be announced at a later date.

The Trojans posted a video narrated by junior outside linebacker Drake Jackson to announce the news.